Vicksburg man arrested after July 4 incident

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man was arrested on Monday in connection with a residential robbery and shooting.

Quinderion Mixon, 24, was involved in the event that took place on July 4, at the Beech Park Apartments in Vicksburg.

Mixon was charged with burglary of a dwelling and aggravated assault. He made his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court before Judge Angela Carpenter on Wednesday.

Mixon has since been bound to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $40,000 bond.

