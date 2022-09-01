Things To Know for Thursday, September 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. President Biden calls Jackson mayor to hear firsthand about water crisis

President Biden calls Jackson mayor to hear firsthand about water crisis (Evan Vucci | AP)

President Joe Biden personally called and spoke with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba about the city’s water crisis on Wednesday morning. The president’s press aide said Biden wanted to hear, “firsthand from the Mayor about the urgent situation with access to clean and safe water.” They discussed the emergency response efforts underway, including support from FEMA, EPA, and the Army Corps, the aide said. The president expressed his determination to provide federal support to address the immediate crisis and the longer-term effort to rebuild Jackson’s water infrastructure. As soon as the call ended, Mayor Lumumba said his first emotion was one of gratitude for the efforts underway to help Jackson. “Not only is the president using FEMA and MEMA to help the city of Jackson, but the president is committed to taking whatever steps are needed to get people the help they need,” Lumumba said. The mayor said he was wowed by the fact that Biden is in tune with what is happening in Jackson.

2. Lumumba and governor ‘united’ in dealing with water crisis

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he and Gov. Tate Reeves are unified in their effort to restore water to the tens of thousands of customers impacted by the city’s latest water crisis, despite not appearing with him at press conferences on Monday and Tuesday. “I’ve heard you know, the characterization that there are dueling press conferences between myself and the governor. That’s not how I would characterize it,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is present ourselves early and often.” Wednesday, Lumumba gave an update on the city and state’s efforts to restore operations at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, after failures there led to the loss of water/water pressure for some 43,000 connections.

3. Homeowner’s yard signs change as water crisis escalates

One Jackson resident is sending a message to city leaders that give his neighbors a laugh and something to think about. We first introduced you to the Riverview Drive homeowner last week. The citywide water emergency caused the frustrated taxpayer to create a new sign of the times. As the water crisis escalates one Jackson homeowner is on a one-man crusade to get his message across to city leaders. “I want to get the attention of somebody,” said Brice Massey of the sign displayed at his home. His previous message to the city was “Show Us the Money.”

4. Co-owner of Brandon business pleads guilty to illegally dumping waste into Jackson sewer system

Sewer man hole cover stock photo (WALA)

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the co-owner of Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., who serves as vice president of the Brandon fat and oil recycling business, has pled guilty to illegally dumping industrial waste into the Jackson sewer system. On Wednesday, Robert David Douglas, 60, of Flowood, admitted to authorizing payments in court on behalf of Gold Coast for the transportation and disposal of its industrial waste illegally at a commercial entity in Jackson. Douglas will be sentenced on November 9, at 2:30 p.m. A federal judge will determine his sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

5. LIST: When and where you can pick up bottled water in Jackson

A recruit for the Jackson, Miss., Fire Department puts cases of bottled water in a resident's truck, Aug. 18, 2022, as part of the city's response to longstanding water system problems. (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Click here to see where you can get free bottled water in Jackson today

