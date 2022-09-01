The Pearl River Water Supply District remains in boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The boil water notice that was announced on Monday for the following areas in the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District remains in effect:

AREAS IMPACTED:

Lakeshore Apartments

Brenhaven

Chesapeake

Kroger Shopping Center

Bank Plus

Riverchase

Ashland Estates

Windward Bluff

Commonwealth

Timberlake Campground

PRVWSD says the boil water notice will remain in effect until the water supply district receives clear sampling.

The notice could be lifted as soon as this weekend. Customers can expect text alert message notifications when the notice is lifted.

Customers may also contact PRVWSD at 601-992-9703 to check the status of the boil water notice.

