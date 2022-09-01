Modern riverboat, ‘The American Symphony,’ to call Mississippi its new home

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WCBI) - A modern riverboat will soon call Mississippi its new home.

American Cruise Lines’ newest ship, The American Symphony, will call Natchez its port of origin.

This means people will board the ship on the Mississippi River, helping boost tourism to the state.

“It’s awesome for Mississippi. It’s an indication of just how important the river is to Natchez, Vicksburg, Greeneville. It’s another really good sign of what we can do in Mississippi,” said Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann.

Natchez also expects people to fly into the city to catch the cruise. The grand arrival will be in 2025.

