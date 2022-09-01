McComb police officer dies after complications from ‘ongoing illness’

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A McComb, Mississippi, police officer has passed away due to complications from an “ongoing illness.”

According to a social media post by the McComb Police Department, Mynya Kaufman, 45, died on Sunday, August 25, at the Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.

The department said Kaufman’s memorial service will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in McComb on Saturday, September 3.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. with her funeral beginning at 12 p.m.

