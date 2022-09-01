JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department reported that a man was shot and robbed at a car wash in Jackson on Thursday.

Two men dressed in black robbed the victim, Dushawn Lewis, at gunpoint at the “Car Wash” located on Capital street near Prentiss Street and took the victim’s vehicle, leaving Lewis in critical condition.

The vehicle is a 2001 purple or burgundy KIA Optima (TAG HNY6135) with a faded/rusted hood.

Man left in critical condition after armed carjacking at Jackson car wash (JPD)

The Robbery/Homicide unit is asking the public to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1278 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8447) for any information regarding the robbery.

