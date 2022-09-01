JPS schools to remain virtual through Thursday and Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All JPS schools will stick to virtual learning following the city of Jackson’s water crisis and after previously announcing students would learn online on Wednesday.

Students will continue online learning for the remainder of the week from Thursday, September 1 to Friday, September 2.

“While progress is being made toward resolving this massive challenge, the overwhelming majority of our schools still have low or no water pressure. Additionally, we have several schools whose air conditioning system depends on water to run effectively,” the press release said.

Child Nutrition will serve grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the following school sites on Thursday, September 1:

Bates Elementary, 3180 McDowell Road Extension

Boyd Elementary, 4531 Broadmeadow Drive

Casey Elementary, 2101 Lake Circl3

Clausell Elementary, 330 Harley Street

Dawson Elementary, 4215 Sunset Drive

Galloway Elementary, 186 Idlewild Street

Green Elementary, 610 Forest Avenue

Isable Elementary, 1716 Isable Street

Lake Elementary, 472 Mt. Vernon Avenue

Marshall Elementary, 2909 Oak Forest Drive

Obama IB Elementary, 750 North Congress Street

Shirley Elementary, 330 Judy Drive

Blackburn Middle, 1311 West Pearl Street

Brinkley Middle, 3535 Albermarle

Chastain Middle, 4650 Manhattan Road

Northwest Middle, 7020 Highway 49

Callaway High, 601 Beasley Road

Jim Hill High, 2185 Coach Harris Drive

Lanier High, 833 West Maple Street



In JPS athletics, the following football games will continue as scheduled:

Thursday, September 1, Hazlehurst vs. Wingfield at South Jackson Field, 7:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Friday, September 2, Port Gibson vs. Jim Hill at North Jackson Field, 7:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Friday, September 2, South Jones vs. Forest Hill at South Jackson Field, 7:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Portable restrooms will be on-site at these games for restroom breaks.

The JPS will also have to cancel the “Graduation Classic.”

“Due to the lack of water at the facility and the large crowd anticipated, we had to temporarily cancel the “Graduation Classic” football game at the MS Veterans Memorial Stadium for Saturday, September 3. The games include Murrah vs. Callaway and Provine vs. Lanier high schools.”

“We also want to remind everyone that the Warmline, 601-713-4358, is open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily and is specifically dedicated to assisting families who are overwhelmed due to the challenges of virtual learning and water outage stressors.”

The JPS is working to reschedule the game at another location and anticipates to release more information on Thursday.

