JPS providing thousands of meals to students during prolonged water outages

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - JPS parents have one less thing to worry about during this water crisis when many can’t cook. The district is making sure the children have healthy meals.

“I’m just glad they’re helping out. They’re doing a good thing by helping out,” said Bessie Slaughter.

She stopped by Chastain Middle School Thursday to pick up lunches for her five grandchildren. With students learning virtually and parents working, she and others are appreciative of the meals.

“It’s helping a lot,” said Slaughter. “Like the problem with the water, you can’t really cook. You’ve got to boil the water, you know, and this problem with the water is a big problem. It’s just ridiculous.”

The district is providing about 2,500 breakfasts and 5,000 lunches daily. Many of JPS’s cafeteria staff are experiencing the same water issues at their homes, but their goal is to ease the burden parents are now facing.

“We have a really good inventory of pre-packaged items that we’ve been able to serve to the scholars of JPS,” said Child Nutrition Executive Director Marc Rowe. “Items that don’t’ require washing or preparing, and it’s put us in a great situation to be able to deliver meals.”

Virtual learning continues Friday and breakfast and lunch will be provided.

“It’s just one of those situations we have to step in and provide as much support as we can,” added Rowe.

