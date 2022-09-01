Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

JPS providing thousands of meals to students during prolonged water outages

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - JPS parents have one less thing to worry about during this water crisis when many can’t cook. The district is making sure the children have healthy meals.

“I’m just glad they’re helping out. They’re doing a good thing by helping out,” said Bessie Slaughter.

She stopped by Chastain Middle School Thursday to pick up lunches for her five grandchildren. With students learning virtually and parents working, she and others are appreciative of the meals.

“It’s helping a lot,” said Slaughter. “Like the problem with the water, you can’t really cook. You’ve got to boil the water, you know, and this problem with the water is a big problem. It’s just ridiculous.”

The district is providing about 2,500 breakfasts and 5,000 lunches daily. Many of JPS’s cafeteria staff are experiencing the same water issues at their homes, but their goal is to ease the burden parents are now facing.

“We have a really good inventory of pre-packaged items that we’ve been able to serve to the scholars of JPS,” said Child Nutrition Executive Director Marc Rowe. “Items that don’t’ require washing or preparing, and it’s put us in a great situation to be able to deliver meals.”

Virtual learning continues Friday and breakfast and lunch will be provided.

“It’s just one of those situations we have to step in and provide as much support as we can,” added Rowe.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Biden approves Mississippi’s emergency declaration regarding Jackson’s water crisis
Student loan forgiveness plan
Mississippi confirms it will tax forgiven student loan debt
Co-owner of Brandon business pleads guilty to illegally dumping waste into Jackson sewer system
Co-owner of Brandon business pleads guilty to illegally dumping waste into Jackson sewer system
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality indicted for Clinton murder.
Felon and former Facebook live host William ‘Napolean’ Edwards indicted for murder

Latest News

Jackson icehouse ‘putting their resources to use’ during water crisis
Jackson Icehouse ‘putting their resources to use’ during water crisis
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
police lights
Man left in critical condition after armed carjacking at Jackson car wash
Lumumba discusses comments made recently by Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
Mayor Lumumba comments