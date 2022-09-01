Jackson Fire Department gives water to elderly and disabled amid water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As hundreds wait in long lines for water giveaways during Jackson’s ongoing water crisis, people in the elderly and disabled community tell us they are often forgotten and have a hard time making it out to those distribution sites.

“I do take medicine and I do need my water,” said Jackson resident Maurice Jones.

“I shall appreciate this water. I’m not able to go up there and I don’t have no car, and I’m paralyzed on one side and so I needed this.” Jackson resident Charles Kendricks said.

These are just some of the concerns of Jackson residents who are elderly and disabled. They say with Jackson’s water woes plaguing the city, they can’t travel to giveaways and get resources because of their physical condition.

That’s why the Jackson Fire Department is making sure their needs are met.

“The need is there, so without management being always ready, the fire departments steps in and go and deliver,” stated Office Coordinator of the Jackson Fire Department Dawandre Hopkins. “And I have just been helping out and it’s just something I love to do is help people.”

Hopkins and other staff members spent the day going door to door giving out cases of water to senior citizens and those who are disabled.

“This week itself I can say that I’ve probably gone out to five homes and delivered water,” Hopkins said.

“I love this! This is the first time. I’m sorry we are having these problems I really am. And like I said I appreciate it and I hope things get better for us.” Jones stated.

Kendricks, a paralyzed Jackson resident, says he was forced to drink the contaminated water because he had no means to make it to a distribution site to pick up drinking water.

“It’s a mess man. I drank some of that water and my stomach was bothering me. You know that was a couple of weeks ago when it first started. I looked at it and it was still clear.”

Elderly or disabled residents who cannot make it to the free giveaways are urged to call 3-1-1 or can visit wlbt.com for more information.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.