Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Ford recalls SUVs; heating and cooling fans can catch fire

The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.
The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 200,000 large SUVs because the heating and cooling fan motors can fail and catch fire.

The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.

The Dearborn, Michigan, company says in government documents that it has reports of 25 fires caused by the motors, which are behind the glove box.

Dealers will replace the front blower motor assembly at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting Sept. 12.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Biden approves Mississippi’s emergency declaration regarding Jackson’s water crisis
Co-owner of Brandon business pleads guilty to illegally dumping waste into Jackson sewer system
Co-owner of Brandon business pleads guilty to illegally dumping waste into Jackson sewer system
Student loan forgiveness plan
Mississippi confirms it will tax forgiven student loan debt
Man charged with DUI, 3 passengers taken to hospital after school bus crash in Lawrence Co.
Work at Jackson water plant could mean ‘no water at times’

Latest News

President Joe Biden addresses those who support the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in remarks on Tuesday...
Biden: Can't say you support police if you support 1/6
Dolly Parton has launched a pet apparel line called "Doggy Parton."
Dolly Parton launches ‘Doggy Parton’ pet apparel line
FILE - Twitter said it hopes the edit feature will help make tweeting “more approachable and...
Twitter tests ‘Edit Tweet’ feature
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi, right, walks...
UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting
Dolly Parton has launched a pet apparel line called "Doggy Parton." (CNN, doggyparton.com,...
Dolly Parton launches ‘Doggy Parton’ pet apparel line