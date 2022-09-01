Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 10p - clipped version
WLBT at 10p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The next couple of days look relatively dry thanks to a cool front. Highs range in the low 90s to upper 80s. Lows will fall to the low 70s to upper 60s. Overall, we are looking at about a 20 to 30% chance of showers.  The average high is about 90 this time of year and the average low is near 70.  Thursday, Highs still hold near the low 90s to upper 80s as a Cold Front enters into the South. This front really brings us drier air to the area. It does help take the edge off of our temperatures as we enter back into the mid-80s by the weekend. Lows fall to the low 70s. Low chances for rain. Friday, Highs return to the upper 80s with lows falling to the upper 60s. Rain chances hold low, with Lows falling into the low 70s upper 60s. Low chances for rain. This Weekend, rain chances begin to redevelop across the South and central Ms. Highs fall to the low to mid-80s. Lows will fall to the low 70s. We hold a 50% chance of showers and storms over the weekend. Flash flooding could be possible as showers and storms develop across the area. Monday Highs continue in the mid-80s with some rain chances continuing across the area. Lows will fall back to the low 70s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 10p - clipped version
WLBT at 10p - clipped version

Most Read

President Biden approves Mississippi’s emergency declaration regarding Jackson’s water crisis
EPA Administrator Michael Regan, center, and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, right, are...
Lumumba welcomes state help to address water plant challenges; says no untreated water made it to customers
Deion Sanders, JSU football ‘operating in crisis mode’ ahead of season opener
Deion Sanders, JSU football ‘operating in crisis mode’ ahead of season opener
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Marlin B. King Jr.
Jackson public works director reassigned amid ongoing water crisis

Latest News

Much drier conditions ahead for us as we head into the end of the week. Our next Cold Front...
First Alert Forecast: Drier conditions on the way and we are watching for showers and storms to re-develop this weekend! Flash Flooding could be possible over the weekend as well.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: hot, muggy Wednesday; slightly drier air Thursday
First Alert Forecast: hot, muggy Wednesday; slightly drier Thursday
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: