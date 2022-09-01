First Alert Forecast: not as humid, still hot Thursday; periodic rain chances return by Labor Day weekend

THURSDAY: In the wake of our sweeping front, expect more sunshine and drier air to filter into the region. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in lower to, a few, middle 90s. Humidity levels being slightly lower will help to keep rain chances at bay as well. We’ll stay mainly dry through the entire day as lows fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s under partly to variably cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: Our front hanging along the Gulf Coast will become stationary through the day and will eventually allow for moisture to flow back in. Before that happens, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. With the moisture surge through late Friday, expect a few widely spaced storms to develop. Most will fade after sunset with lows in the 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An unsettled pattern looks to re-emerge through Labor Day weekend and beyond, yielding more clouds than sun, waves of showers and storms and, potentially, a localized flood threat. The frontal area, tangling with deep tropical moisture, may bring a few periods of heavy rain through the holiday weekend – though, may not be a complete washout. Coverage of rain remains elevated for Labor Day and through much of the work week ahead. Expect highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s, generally.

RIVER FLOODING: Through the next few days, many rivers will continue to fall, eventually below flood stage in most instances by the upcoming weekend. This will give some capacity in the rivers, creeks and streams to handle a few periods of heavy rain.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is starting to wake up after a long mid-summer’s slumber as we move into the peak portion of the season. Currently, NHC is keeping an eye on 2 different tropical waves and a tropical depression. Tropical Depression #5 formed in the northern Atlantic and is expected to stay well away from the US mainland. The system nearing the Lesser Antilles may form into a tropical depression north of the islands by late week and another coming off the African coast. Something to watch – but none look to be a direct issue for the US mainland presently.

