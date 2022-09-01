First Alert Forecast: chance for rain and storms to trend upwards over Labor Day Weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mostly to partly sunny skies are in the forecast this afternoon to kick off the first day of September. While it won’t be very muggy out today with slightly drier air in place, it will be toasty out with highs expected to reach the lower 90s. A rogue shower or 2 cant be ruled in far southwest MS today, but majority of us will enjoy dry conditions. Our weather will remain quiet going into tonight as low temperatures fall back to the upper 60s to lower 70s by early Friday morning.

Moisture will gradually begin to creep in on Friday from off the Gulf as a front becomes stationary to our south. This could yield to a few showers or thunderstorms later in the day, but a lot of us likely won’t see the rain. Otherwise, expect temperatures near normal in the upper 80s and lower 90s under a mix of sun and clouds.

More of an unsettled weather pattern will arrive over Labor Day Weekend with more moisture around and with the near stationary front draped across the region. While it won’t be a washout, there will be better opportunities for scattered showers and storms, especially towards the end of the weekend on Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler with more clouds around and better chances for rain with highs more so in the lower to middle 80s. Daily storm chances will continue into next week with temperatures remaining below normal in the 80s.

Talkin’ Tropics: Tropical Storm Danielle formed earlier this morning over the northern Atlantic. Danielle is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane over the next couple of days as it meanders around over sea not posing a threat to land. There is still a high chance for development with an area of disturbed weather located several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands. This system will likely remain over the Atlantic as it drifts WNW. Another disturbance over the eastern Atlantic has a low chance for development and is not a concern for Mississippi.

