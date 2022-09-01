First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A quiet and nice overnight is expected as slightly drier air remains in place. Temperatures will slowly make fall back to the upper 60s and lower 70s by the early morning hours Friday under partly cloudy skies. Moisture will gradually begin to creep in on Friday from off the Gulf as a front becomes stationary to our south. This could yield to a few showers or thunderstorms later in the day, but a lot of us likely won’t see the rain. Otherwise, expect temperatures near normal in the upper 80s and lower 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. A more unsettled weather pattern will arrive during Labor Day Weekend with more moisture around and with the near stationary front draped across the region. While it won’t be a washout, there will be better opportunities for scattered showers and storms, especially towards the end of the weekend on Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler with more clouds around and better chances for rain with highs more so in the lower to middle 80s. Daily storm chances will continue into next week with temperatures remaining below normal in the 80s. The average high this time of year should be near 90 degrees.

