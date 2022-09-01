Felon and former Facebook live host William ‘Napolean’ Edwards indicted for murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County grand jury has indicted William Ervin Edwards, the man whose social media personas include “The Cipher” and Napoleon, for first-degree murder in the May shooting death of a community activist.

Specifically, the 55-year-old Edwards faces one count of first-degree murder by deliberate design and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators with the Clinton Police Department believe Edwards shot and killed Robert Davis at the home of a woman both men knew.

Davis’ family members told 3 On Your Side in May that Davis had been seeing the woman, Shadow Robinson.

“We had been telling him to leave her alone because she was problems from day one. But he’s a grown man. He made his own decision. So now we have to live by it,” said Davis’ father, James Crockett, shortly after Edwards’s initial appearance in May.

Social media posts from Robinson and Edwards also suggest they were in some sort of relationship, too.

After the shooting, which took place May 1, Edwards ran from law enforcement and was quickly captured in New Orleans.

Police have not released a motive in the case.

The indictment also reveals Edwards had been previously convicted of cocaine possession in 1996 and false pretense the next year, both of which are felony crimes.

Inmate records show he remains behind bars at the Rankin County Detention Center.

Edwards, who built a following of thousands on social media through sharing rumor and innuendo through his platform The Cipher Voice, also implied at times that he would seek elected office to improve Jackson, most recently bringing up a possible run for Hinds County sheriff.

His felony convictions, however, did not allow him to vote, run for office, or as the indictment states, carry a firearm.

