Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Felon and former Facebook live host William ‘Napolean’ Edwards indicted for murder

From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality indicted for Clinton murder.
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality indicted for Clinton murder.(WLBT)
By C.J. LeMaster
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County grand jury has indicted William Ervin Edwards, the man whose social media personas include “The Cipher” and Napoleon, for first-degree murder in the May shooting death of a community activist.

Specifically, the 55-year-old Edwards faces one count of first-degree murder by deliberate design and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators with the Clinton Police Department believe Edwards shot and killed Robert Davis at the home of a woman both men knew.

Davis’ family members told 3 On Your Side in May that Davis had been seeing the woman, Shadow Robinson.

“We had been telling him to leave her alone because she was problems from day one. But he’s a grown man. He made his own decision. So now we have to live by it,” said Davis’ father, James Crockett, shortly after Edwards’s initial appearance in May.

Social media posts from Robinson and Edwards also suggest they were in some sort of relationship, too.

After the shooting, which took place May 1, Edwards ran from law enforcement and was quickly captured in New Orleans.

Police have not released a motive in the case.

The indictment also reveals Edwards had been previously convicted of cocaine possession in 1996 and false pretense the next year, both of which are felony crimes.

Inmate records show he remains behind bars at the Rankin County Detention Center.

Edwards, who built a following of thousands on social media through sharing rumor and innuendo through his platform The Cipher Voice, also implied at times that he would seek elected office to improve Jackson, most recently bringing up a possible run for Hinds County sheriff.

His felony convictions, however, did not allow him to vote, run for office, or as the indictment states, carry a firearm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Biden approves Mississippi’s emergency declaration regarding Jackson’s water crisis
Student loan forgiveness plan
Mississippi confirms it will tax forgiven student loan debt
Co-owner of Brandon business pleads guilty to illegally dumping waste into Jackson sewer system
Co-owner of Brandon business pleads guilty to illegally dumping waste into Jackson sewer system
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
Man charged with DUI, 3 passengers taken to hospital after school bus crash in Lawrence Co.

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Mississippi State Fairgrounds providing water from well water system
Mississippi State Fairgrounds providing water from well water system
The Pearl River Water Supply District remains in boil water notice
The Pearl River Water Supply District remains under boil water notice
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say