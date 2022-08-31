Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Yazoo City woman guilty of kidnapping one of two children in home

Yazoo City woman guilty of kidnapping one of two children in home
Yazoo City woman guilty of kidnapping one of two children in home(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman from Yazoo City was convicted of kidnapping on Tuesday, August 23.

Tamela Harris was found guilty of a kidnapping by the Yazoo County Circuit Court involving one of two children found in her home by the FBI in 2021.

When approached by the FBI regarding the missing children, Herrera denied that the children were present in her home, as testified by an FBI agent.

Later, the child was discovered in one of Herrera’s closets covered under clothes.

Herrera was sentenced on Wednesday by Judge Jannie Lewis Blackmon to fifteen years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, ten years to serve, five years suspended, and served on five years of supervised probation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deion Sanders, JSU football ‘operating in crisis mode’ ahead of season opener
Deion Sanders, JSU football ‘operating in crisis mode’ ahead of season opener
EPA Administrator Michael Regan, center, and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, right, are...
Lumumba welcomes state help to address water plant challenges; says no untreated water made it to customers
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Marlin B. King Jr.
Jackson public works director reassigned amid ongoing water crisis
Firefighters and recruits for the Jackson, Miss., Fire Department carry cases of bottled water...
Pres. Biden briefed on Jackson water crisis; Gov. Reeves requesting federal disaster declaration

Latest News

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba speaks to residents about the ongoing water crisis. (File...
Lumumba and governor united in dealing with water crisis; mayor says the two are not having ‘dueling press conferences’
Gov. Reeves, MEMA officials provide update on water treatment plant
Gov. Reeves, MEMA officials provide update on water treatment plant
Gov. Reeves, MEMA provide update on work to Jackson water plant
Gov. Reeves, MEMA provide update on work to Jackson water plant
Co-owner of Brandon business pleads guilty to illegally dumping waste into Jackson sewer system
Co-owner of Brandon business pleads guilty to illegally dumping waste into Jackson sewer system