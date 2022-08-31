Yazoo City woman guilty of kidnapping one of two children in home

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman from Yazoo City was convicted of kidnapping on Tuesday, August 23.

Tamela Harris was found guilty of a kidnapping by the Yazoo County Circuit Court involving one of two children found in her home by the FBI in 2021.

When approached by the FBI regarding the missing children, Herrera denied that the children were present in her home, as testified by an FBI agent.

Later, the child was discovered in one of Herrera’s closets covered under clothes.

Herrera was sentenced on Wednesday by Judge Jannie Lewis Blackmon to fifteen years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, ten years to serve, five years suspended, and served on five years of supervised probation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.