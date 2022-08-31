Things To Know for Wednesday, August 31

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. President Biden approves Mississippi’s emergency declaration regarding Jackson’s water crisis

President Joe Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration on Tuesday. The president ordered Federal assistance to supplement the state’s response efforts due to the city of Jackson’s water crisis. “The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security [and the] Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in Hinds County,” a press release said.

2. State government offices and services impacted by Jackson water crisis

State government agencies are making adjustments because of Jackson’s water woes. Pull up to the North side of the Mississippi State Capitol, and you’ll see a parked port john. “They rolled up the porta johns outside,” said Sen. Josh Harkins. “So, it is concerning and frustrating.” “It’s very embarrassing to see porta johns outside the State Capitol,” noted Sen. Hillman Frazier. Inside the Capitol, the lower levels have operating bathrooms, but as you go upstairs, there’s no denying that the bathrooms are off limits because pressure can’t get up to those levels. Yellow caution tape is blocking those doorways.

3. All JPS schools to remain virtual Wednesday as citywide water shortage continues

All Jackson Public Schools will remain virtual Wednesday, and potentially for the next “few days,” as the Capital City continues to struggle with a citywide water shortage. In addition to the shortage, JPS has several schools whose air conditioning system depends on water to run effectively. Breakfast and lunch will be served Wednesday at every school site except Forest Hill High School. Breakfast is from 7 a.m. - 9 a.m., and lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

4. Have an appointment at a Jackson UMMC facility? Here are the 5 locations impacted by low water pressure

If you have an appointment with a University of Mississippi Medical Center facility, there are a few things you need to know. Only off-campus locations owned by UMMC are affected by Jackson’s water crisis. The main campus at 2500 N. State St. in Jackson, and the Lakeland Medical Building near the main campus at 764 Lakeland Dr., are connected to a well-water system and are not impacted by the City of Jackson water crisis. If have an appointment at an off-campus location listed below, UMMC encourages you to contact that clinic to confirm the time and location. In some cases, appointments are being moved to another location. Portable restrooms have been made available for locations that continue to operate but are experiencing low water pressure.

UMMC facilities impacted:

Jackson Medical Mall

Select Specialty Hospital

Batson Kids’ Clinic

The Center for Advancement of Youth

Buildings LB and LA on Lakeland Drive

5. Woman who ‘viciously stabbed’ fiancée to death sentenced to 25 years

Woman who ‘viciously stabbed’ fiancée to death sentenced to 25 years (WLBT)

The woman who stabbed her fiancée to death in 2018 has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars. Back in August, Wilson, 27, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Eric Gilmer, 26. Hinds County District Attorney, Jody E. Owens said this is a day-to-day crime and Wilson will not be eligible for early release. “Our office will continue to prosecute those who commit heinous and vicious crimes,” Owens said. In 2018, Jackson police say they responded to NorthPointe Apartments where they discovered the lifeless body of Gilmer. Police said Wilson had “viciously stabbed” Gilmer in the chest and arm. At the time of the murder, the couple shared a 9-month-old baby as well as another 5-year-old child.

