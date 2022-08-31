Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Survey: Most Black Americans say focus on racial inequality hasn’t brought about improvements

FILE: Protesters are seen in this file photo. Sought-after improvements haven't materialized...
FILE: Protesters are seen in this file photo. Sought-after improvements haven't materialized following protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd, according to a survey by Pew Research Center.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two-thirds of Black Americans said increased focus on race and racial inequality in the U.S. has not led to changes that are improving the lives of Black people, according to a new report from the Pew Research Center.

It comes after a 2020 survey found that 56% of Black adults felt the added attention following protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd would lead to positive changes.

But in the new survey, 65% of Black adults said such changes haven’t materialized.

Just 13% see it as extremely or very likely that Black people in the U.S. will achieve equality, which many say will require systemic changes.

There was little variation in that figure by age, gender, region or education level.

The Pew Research Center’s survey was conducted last fall and included more than 3,900 Black Americans.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deion Sanders, JSU football ‘operating in crisis mode’ ahead of season opener
Deion Sanders, JSU football ‘operating in crisis mode’ ahead of season opener
EPA Administrator Michael Regan, center, and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, right, are...
Lumumba welcomes state help to address water plant challenges; says no untreated water made it to customers
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Marlin B. King Jr.
Jackson public works director reassigned amid ongoing water crisis
Firefighters and recruits for the Jackson, Miss., Fire Department carry cases of bottled water...
Pres. Biden briefed on Jackson water crisis; Gov. Reeves requesting federal disaster declaration

Latest News

Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate
A team from the University of Lisbon began excavating the land, and earlier this month, the...
Paleontologists find remains of one of the largest dinosaurs
Paleontologists find remains of one of the largest dinosaurs
Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Shares of Bed...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces layoffs, store closures