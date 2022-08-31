Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

State government offices and services impacted by Jackson water crisis

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State government agencies are making adjustments because of Jackson’s water woes.

Pull up to the North side of the Mississippi State Capitol, and you’ll see a parked port john.

“They rolled up the porta johns outside,” said Sen. Josh Harkins. “So, it is concerning and frustrating.”

“It’s very embarrassing to see porta johns outside the State Capitol,” noted Sen. Hillman Frazier.

Inside the Capitol, the lower levels have operating bathrooms, but as you go upstairs, there’s no denying that the bathrooms are off limits because pressure can’t get up to those levels. Yellow caution tape is blocking those doorways.

“Jackson should be a functioning city, and clean water is [an] example that we should have,” added Sen. Frazier. “Everyone has a right to clean and safe water. We don’t have that in Jackson right now.”

The insurance committees still met for a hearing Tuesday morning, and other state business is taking place in person — again with porta potties. The Department of Human Services’ downtown office is open, but they closed the Hinds County office.

“Those staffs have been relocated to county offices in adjacent counties,” noted MDHS Chief Communications Officer Mark Jones. “Those staffs are continuing to provide services, including the processing of applications as they are received online. They are also continuing their interviews with applicants. They will be contacting anyone with an application that is pending or an application interview that was scheduled during this emergency virtually through the phone or doing a video call with them. Since the pandemic, most of our interactions with clients have been done virtually, and so we will continue those operations serving Mississippians with tangible help today.”

And folks in the Metro will need to drive over to Pearl if they need a new driver’s license, something folks didn’t expect.

“The water shouldn’t have anything to do with driver’s license place being closed,” said Deonta Kelly. “Because we’re not trying to get no food, and even if the bathroom’s closed, they could have just had a closed sign.”

“It’s very frustrating trying to hurry and get your license done, and then they’re closed,” noted David Doty. “It’s just crazy how it’s affecting everything else. The water is.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Miss. governor hosts emergency briefing regarding failure of state capital’s water system
MEMA, National Guard to distribute water as city’s main water treatment plant fails
Zetaveion Donlarions Porter, 17
Brookhaven teenager charged with murdering relative of Hinds Co. deputy
’It does not cover floods’: Insurance commissioner Chaney unboxes homeowner policies
’It does not cover floods’: Insurance commissioner Chaney unboxes homeowner policies
Firefighters and recruits for the Jackson, Miss., Fire Department carry cases of bottled water...
Pres. Biden briefed on Jackson water crisis; Gov. Reeves requesting federal disaster declaration

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Jackson City Council (file photo)
‘It’s a positive move’: Council members applaud governor’s decision to help Jackson with water crisis
Northeast Jackson residents return after flood asking should I stay or should I go
State government offices and services impacted by Jackson water crisis