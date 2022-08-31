Significant pay raises on tap for Jackson’s public works, parks and rec employees

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some of Jackson’s hardest-working employees will be getting a significant pay raise as part of the city’s 2022-23 budget.

Tuesday, the city council approved raising pay for workers across the department, in part, to make the city more competitive with the private sector.

The news comes as Jackson struggles to fill positions in the Public Works Department, including water operators at the O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Plants.

“It’s much-needed help. I think, honestly, we still have to contend with the fact that we’re fighting the private sector. You know, for instance, we’re moving water operators. I know some of the areas in the private sector are making $30 an hour,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said. “And that’s not to say their work isn’t worth that, but we’re... just battling on how we become competitive with revenue shortfalls.”

The raises approved Tuesday did not include increases for water plant operators. The city implemented significant salary increases for those workers in November. Those raises, on average, amounted to about $10,000 a year, a WLBT analysis shows.

Included workers are seeing increases by several dollars an hour, according to Toya Martin, director of human resources for the city. She said the funding setup is already included in the city’s budget proposal for next year, so no budget amendments will be made once the new budget goes into effect on October 1.

“Currently, the maintenance workers are making $9.89 an hour. So, they’re going from $9.89 to $14.35 an hour. You have equipment operators who are going from $10 an hour to $15 an hour. You have your plumbers, your carpenters, your welders, they’re going to $17 an hour,” she said. “Because we increased the lower level, we had to increase the supervisors, and they’re going from like $27,000 to like $35,000 a year.”

Raises for city workers to be implemented on October 1 New pay range Maintenance worker $29,697.12 to $36,404.94 Equipment operator $31,676.39 to $38,116.58 Heavy equipment operator $36,323.42 to $43,776.60 Mechanic $36,323.42 to $43,776.60 Carpenter $36,323.42 to $43,776.60 Plumber $36,323.42 to $43,776.60 HVAC technician $36,323.42 to $43,776.60 Painter $36,323.42 to $43,776.60 Welder $36,323.42 to $43,776.60 Heavy equipment mechanic $36,323.42 to $43,776.60 Crew leader $33,150.70 to $39,911.70 Signal technician $30,272.70 to $36,404.94 Bridges and drainage system $38,029.02 to $45,857.40 Sewer systems supervisor $38,029.02 to $45,857.40 Water maintenance and distribution manager $38,029.02 to $45,857.40 Street maintenance supervisor $38,029.02 to $45,857.40 Signal supervisor $38,029.02 to $45,857.40

The raises will be paid for with funds set aside from currently unfilled positions. Lumumba clarified that point that the positions were unfilled when one councilman asked if they were frozen. “Not frozen, vacant, because the EPA, at one point, thought we were on a hiring freeze. We have not implemented a hiring freeze,” he said.

Documents obtained by WLBT show that at least seven maintenance and operator positions at the city’s water treatment facilities had been frozen. It was not known when that freeze was put in place.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes supported the idea, saying he’s spoken to maintenance workers who say they could make more at McDonald’s. Meanwhile, Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley asked if the raises would help the city bring on additional commercial drivers.

“That’s the reason why we raised our equipment operators and heavy equipment operators to like $16 an hour because we do need those CDL drivers,” Martin said. “So, this would definitely help them because a lot of them don’t want to leave what they’re doing... to come and make less than $10 an hour.”

