President Biden calls Jackson mayor to hear firsthand about water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden personally called and spoke with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba about the city’s water crisis on Wednesday morning.

The president’s press aide said Biden wanted to hear, “firsthand from the Mayor about the urgent situation with access to clean and safe water.”

They discussed the emergency response efforts underway, including support from FEMA, EPA, and the Army Corps, the aide said.

The president expressed his determination to provide federal support to address the immediate crisis and the longer-term effort to rebuild Jackson’s water infrastructure.

As soon as the call ended, Mayor Lumumba said his first emotion was one of gratitude for the efforts underway to help Jackson.

“Not only is the president using FEMA and MEMA to help the city of Jackson, but the president is committed to taking whatever steps are needed to get people the help they need,” Lumumba said.

The mayor said he was wowed by the fact that Biden is in tune with what is happening in Jackson.

