Northeast Jackson residents return after flood asking should I stay or should I go

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Northeast Jackson residents are returning to their flood-prone properties after dodging a bullet when the Pearl River rose. Two mindsets move back to their homes, asking should I stay or should I go?

Some residents dread the return to the flood-prone neighborhood, but others say despite it all, they’re in it for the long haul.

“This is my home,” said Shawn Miller. “I was raised here, spent the majority of my life here.”

The Jackson resident returned to his River Road home Tuesday to find no water pressure, but he feels lucky that flood waters didn’t overtake it again. The 37-year-old spent about $2,500 evacuating and securing an apartment, but the thought of leaving his home and the city isn’t on his mind.

“I love the city. It’s home to me, and what places need help, you typically don’t run to it,” said Miller. “You want to stay, be encouragement, be re-enforcing. Just support everybody, support the community.”

Darryl Roby has a different opinion about returning to his River Cove home.

“If you ain’t flooding, you can’t drink it,” said Roby.” Either not enough or too much of it.”

The retired Federal Express worker rebuilt after the 2020 flood destroyed his home. Now having no running water and the threat of another flood doesn’t sit well with him.

“I’m trying to move out of Jackson,” said Roby. “That’s the problem. I can find homes in Jackson, but I don’t want to live in Jackson because the water situation is so bad.”

Roby said when he leaves, his 24-year investment will have depreciated. The 58-year-old and Miller have different visions of the future, but both want solutions for the residents who call north Jackson home.

“It’s some things that’s gonna take time, but let’s just work together on it,” added Miller.

They are calling on the state and city to find a permanent solution to all of Jackson’s water issues.

