Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Mississippi confirms it will tax forgiven student loan debt

Student loan forgiveness plan
Student loan forgiveness plan(CNN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Many former college students across Mississippi will see relief on their student loans after President Joe Biden’s recent announcement.

However, those Mississippi residents who did get part of their debt forgiven will still be taxed on it, according to a recent Bloomberg article.

Biden’s student loan debt relief plan includes forgiveness of up to $10,000 for federal borrowers or $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants.

Thanks to a line in last year’s American Rescue Plan, relieved student loan borrowers won’t get saddled with a big tax bill. From 2021 to 2025, forgiven student loans won’t be included as part of gross income.

“Typically, loan forgiveness is treated as taxable income. This makes sense from a big-picture tax policy perspective,” John Buhl, an analyst at the Tax Policy Center, wrote in an email to Insider. “But for someone getting $10,000 or $20,000 in forgiveness, that could equate to a year-end tax bill well into the four figures.”

However, the forgiveness could still be subject to state taxes in the Magnolia State.

Mississippi’s Department of Finance & Administration did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on the decision made outside of normal working hours.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deion Sanders, JSU football ‘operating in crisis mode’ ahead of season opener
Deion Sanders, JSU football ‘operating in crisis mode’ ahead of season opener
EPA Administrator Michael Regan, center, and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, right, are...
Lumumba welcomes state help to address water plant challenges; says no untreated water made it to customers
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Marlin B. King Jr.
Jackson public works director reassigned amid ongoing water crisis
Firefighters and recruits for the Jackson, Miss., Fire Department carry cases of bottled water...
Pres. Biden briefed on Jackson water crisis; Gov. Reeves requesting federal disaster declaration

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
LIVE: Lumumba offers status updates on the city's water system
Work at Jackson water plant could mean ‘no water at times’
Significant pay raises on tap for Jackson’s public works, parks and rec employees