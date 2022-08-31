Man charged with DUI, 3 passengers taken to hospital after school bus crash in Lawrence Co.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in custody and three people are in the hospital after a school bus crash in Lawrence County on Wednesday morning.

According to MHP, the crash happened at 7:40 a.m. on Highway 84.

It was there that a 1994 Nissan Altima driven by Zachary Green, 29, of Bassfield, collided with the school bus.

Three school bus passengers were transported to the Lawrence County Hospital with minor injuries.

Green was arrested at the scene and charged with DUI, careless driving, and no proof of liability insurance.

