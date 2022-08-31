Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man charged with DUI, 3 passengers taken to hospital after school bus crash in Lawrence Co.

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in custody and three people are in the hospital after a school bus crash in Lawrence County on Wednesday morning.

According to MHP, the crash happened at 7:40 a.m. on Highway 84.

It was there that a 1994 Nissan Altima driven by Zachary Green, 29, of Bassfield, collided with the school bus.

Three school bus passengers were transported to the Lawrence County Hospital with minor injuries.

Green was arrested at the scene and charged with DUI, careless driving, and no proof of liability insurance.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deion Sanders, JSU football ‘operating in crisis mode’ ahead of season opener
Deion Sanders, JSU football ‘operating in crisis mode’ ahead of season opener
EPA Administrator Michael Regan, center, and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, right, are...
Lumumba welcomes state help to address water plant challenges; says no untreated water made it to customers
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Marlin B. King Jr.
Jackson public works director reassigned amid ongoing water crisis
Firefighters and recruits for the Jackson, Miss., Fire Department carry cases of bottled water...
Pres. Biden briefed on Jackson water crisis; Gov. Reeves requesting federal disaster declaration

Latest News

A recruit for the Jackson, Miss., Fire Department carries a case of bottled water to a...
LIST: When and where you can pick up bottled water in Jackson
FILE - A marijuana bud is ready for processing at the Greenleaf Medical Cannabis facility in...
Lincoln Co. voters say ‘yes’ to medical marijuana in special election
Bottled water, wipes, and toothbrushes distributed Wednesday in Jackson
Things To Know
Things To Know for Wednesday, August 31