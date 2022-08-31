Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LIST: When and where you can pick up bottled water in Jackson

A recruit for the Jackson, Miss., Fire Department carries a case of bottled water to a...
A recruit for the Jackson, Miss., Fire Department carries a case of bottled water to a resident's car, Aug. 18, 2022, as part of the city's response to longstanding water system problems.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Non-profit organizations, businesses, and political leaders are pitching in to host bottled water distributions to help families affected by Jackson’s water crisis.

Tuesday, President Biden approved Mississippi’s emergency declaration, ordering federal assistance to improve Jackson’s water conditions and lessen the hardship many residents are experiencing living with little to no water.

Here’s where you can pick up bottled water in Jackson:

Morgan & Morgan Law Firm and Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones have partnered to distribute bottled water and supplies to people in Jackson affected by the water crisis.

Noon Wednesday, August 31

  • Cade Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1000 West Ridgeway Street

Water, waterless toothbrushes, and dry shampoo will be on hand for anyone affected by Jackson’s water crisis.

The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need Wednesday at three Jackson fire stations.  All distributions begin at 2 p.m. and will resume until supplies run out. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle.

2 p.m. Wednesday, August 31

  • Fire Station 1 (Headquarters), 555 S. West St.
  • Fire Station 7, 4265 N. State St.
  • Fire Station 12, 2435 McFadden Rd.

The Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition in partnership with the City of Jackson will distribute bottled water daily at the following times and locations:

5 p.m. Monday – Friday

South Jackson

  • Sykes Community Center, 520 Sykes Rd.
  • Oak Forest Community Center, 2827 Oak Forest Dr.

West Jackson

  • Westland Plaza Parking Lot
  • IAJE Community Center, 406 W. Fortification St.

North Jackson

  • Grove Park Community Center, 4126 Parkway Ave.

11 a.m. Saturdays

  • Grove Park
  • Sykes Community Center

1 p.m. Sundays

  • Grove Park
  • Sykes Community Center
  • MS Move Across from Tougaloo College (3 – 7 p.m.)

