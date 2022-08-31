Lincoln Co. voters say ‘yes’ to medical marijuana in special election

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Lincoln County voters said “yes” to medical marijuana in a special election on Tuesday.

Unofficial results showed 1,387 votes for and 1,203 votes against, overturning the Lincoln County Board of Supervisors’ decision to opt out of the state’s new medical marijuana program.

A Brookhaven resident created a Facebook group called “Stop the Opt” to spark awareness about the benefits and proper practices of medical marijuana before Tuesday election.

