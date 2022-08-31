‘It’s a positive move’: Council members applaud governor’s decision to help Jackson with water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several members of the Jackson City Council are applauding Gov. Tate Reeves’ decision to step in and help Jackson address its water crisis.

Monday, Reeves announced that the state was coming in to help the city make much needed repairs at its O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. Meanwhile, he was calling in the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and National Guard to help distribute water to residents.

Additionally, on Tuesday, Reeves said he was seeking a federal disaster declaration regarding the situation, as tens of thousands of customers in the capital city deal with a lack of water or low water pressure.

“I think that it’s a positive move. We really need to get a handle on our water treatment facility,” said Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley. “Right now, our citizens are suffering. And if we don’t have the personnel, equipment... everything that it takes to provide immediate relief, then I’m grateful the state is going to be able to help us out.”

Reeves said that the state was planning to assess conditions at the Curtis plant, Jackson’s main water treatment facility. It would then help Jackson make the repairs, splitting the costs of those repairs down the middle with the city.

The news comes as Jackson remains under a state-imposed boil water notice, a state-imposed water conservation advisory, and as the city struggles to fill operator positions at both the Curtis and J.H. Fewell treatment facilities.

It also comes as many state-owned facilities and businesses in the capital city close due to a lack of pressure, and as Jackson Public Schools goes to virtual learning for at least another day, also due to the crisis.

“The fact that students are having to learn virtually and, you know, parents are having to take off work so that they can be home with their children, it affects everyone,” Council Vice-President Angelique Lee said. “It affects our businesses and restaurants who need to make a dollar and can’t have flushing water or clean water to wash their hands.”

During their Monday press conference, state officials urged residents not to drink the water, saying it was not fully treated when it left the plant. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba refuted that point during his own press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

The Ward 2 councilwoman is worried the city’s water and crime issues could lead to a “mass exodus” of businesses, and is already having an impact on bringing in new ones.

Lee, for instance, recently arranged a meeting between the mayor and one property owner hoping to bring new growth to a shopping center off of Briarwood Drive.

“She asked the very tough questions. Before we start attracting other businesses here, first... is crime. Two is the water. So, these are issues that, in order to attract any new businesses and also to retain [them], we have to get those two issues resolved pretty quickly,” Lee said.

Council President Ashby Foote says the governor’s decision is good for Jackson, and could possibly be one answer to helping get Jackson’s water system back on track. “I think it is an answer, and I think it’s the sooner the better,” he said. “That’s good for the citizens. It’s good for the businesses that somebody with more resources have stepped up to the plate and wants to help.”

Reeves spoke with Lumumba, offering to pay 50 percent of costs for repairs at Curtis. Exactly how much those repairs will cost was unknown.

The governor said the mayor had agreed to the deal in principle. But it was unsure if the council would have to sign off on it. On Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health signed an order mandating Jackson cooperate with response teams sent to help with the crisis.

Lumumba said Jackson would use American Rescue Plan Act funding to cover the work, but it was not known if the city’s remaining ARPA dollars would be enough. Jackson received $42 million in ARPA, and has about $25 million left, officials said at a July press conference.

Council members were unsure where any additional funds would come. However, some said finding that money would be a priority.

“We cannot have an excuse of ‘there’s no money to provide safe drinking water,’” Hartley said. “That’s not an option. So, whether it’s seeking federal assistance, or some other type of grant or the rescue fund, we have to come up with that money.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.