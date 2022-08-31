Homeowner’s yard signs change as water crisis escalates

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson resident is sending a message to city leaders that give his neighbors a laugh and something to think about. We first introduced you to the Riverview Drive homeowner last week.

The citywide water emergency caused the frustrated taxpayer to create a new sign of the times. As the water crisis escalates one Jackson homeowner is on a one-man crusade to get his message across to city leaders.

“I want to get the attention of somebody,” said Brice Massey of the sign displayed at his home.

His previous message to the city was “Show Us the Money.”

Now that the water system is in crisis, the sign in front of his Riverview Drive home has changed. One side reads: “Was It Flooding 3 Weeks Ago” and on the other “Mayor Flooding Really Blame it on a Unicorn or Rainbows.”

“We need the truth,” said Massey. “When the pumps first went out ‘Oh we’ll have them fixed in three days.’ There’s no way a pump that size can be fixed in three days”.

The 62-year-old hopes with state intervention the water plant issues will be resolved.

“I have talked to many people that work at the water plans, and no they have not been paid a salary that anybody can live on. they have two and three jobs to survive,” said the Jackson resident.

The 23-year homeowner said he has little water pressure at this home. But just down the street and around the corner on Harding Street a fire hydrant has been running for several months. Residents have reported it to 311. They are frustrated that there is a constantly flowing hydrant when they have low pressure in their homes.

“I can’t even take a shower,” Massey added. “I might as well go over there and lay down under the hydrant because there’s water there.”

