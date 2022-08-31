Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Gov. Reeves, MEMA officials provide update on water treatment plant(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves, along with MEMA officials, are set to provide updates on the ongoing water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city.

According to MEMA, the emergency rental pump has now been installed at the Jackson’s O.B. Curtis water treatment plant - Jackson’s main water plant.

“This is the first step of many and we will continue to work with our partners until the job is done,” they stated.

According to Reeves, there is more to be done, “but the work is happening at an incredible pace!”

However, according to a city spokesperson, the O.B. Curtis Water Plant experienced some challenges with water chemistry again early Wednesday morning which has resulted in the depletion of the surface water tanks.

The overall water pressure has decreased to 40 PSI, they said, and, at this level, most surface water customers will have low to no pressure.

“Ideally, we want to be closer to 87 PSI to ensure proper water pressure on the City’s surface system,” they said.

