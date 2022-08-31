Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Former Sunday school teacher to spend at least 87 years in prison for sexually assaulting children

Johnathan Young, a former Sunday school teacher, was sentenced to 87 years for sexually...
Johnathan Young, a former Sunday school teacher, was sentenced to 87 years for sexually assaulting children.(WRAL, JOHNSON COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (CNN) - A former Sunday school teacher will spend decades in a North Carolina prison for sexually assaulting children.

On Monday, Jonathan Young was sentenced to a minimum of 87 years in prison.

The 38-year-old was convicted of multiple counts of rape, sexual offense and indecent liberties with children.

Prosecutors said Young assaulted at least three children at a church in the Benson area between 2003 and 2014. The youngest victim was 7 years old.

The church’s pastor said the sheriff’s office first told him about the allegations in 2014, but no charges were filed at that time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Miss. governor hosts emergency briefing regarding failure of state capital’s water system
MEMA, National Guard to distribute water as city’s main water treatment plant fails
Zetaveion Donlarions Porter, 17
Brookhaven teenager charged with murdering relative of Hinds Co. deputy
’It does not cover floods’: Insurance commissioner Chaney unboxes homeowner policies
’It does not cover floods’: Insurance commissioner Chaney unboxes homeowner policies
Firefighters and recruits for the Jackson, Miss., Fire Department carry cases of bottled water...
Pres. Biden briefed on Jackson water crisis; Gov. Reeves requesting federal disaster declaration

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
State government offices and services impacted by Jackson water crisis
Jackson City Council (file photo)
‘It’s a positive move’: Council members applaud governor’s decision to help Jackson with water crisis
Northeast Jackson residents return after flood asking should I stay or should I go