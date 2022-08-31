First Alert Forecast: hot, muggy Wednesday; slightly drier air Thursday

WEDNESDAY: With our front sweeping southward, we’ll see a slow and gradual reduction in humidity through the day – but, not before kicking off a few isolated storms along its trek through central and southwest Mississippi. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies after patchy dense fog early with highs in the lower to, a few, middle 90s. Skies will clear overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

THURSDAY: In the wake of our sweeping front, expect more sunshine and drier air to filter into the region. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in lower to, a few, middle 90s. Humidity levels being slightly lower will help to keep rain chances at bay as well. We’ll stay mainly dry through the entire day as lows fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s under mostly clear skies.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With our front to the south a break will help to flow deeper moisture back in Friday and into the weekend. Highs near 90 still are in play through Friday with a chance for storms rolling in by late day. As moisture will quickly return by the Labor Day weekend, fueling higher storm chances that could lead to localized flooding concerns with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

RIVER FLOODING: As of Wednesday morning, the Pearl River continues to rise below Rockport, Currently, the forecast at Jackson is for a continued fall today and continue falling through the late week. The official crest of this event was 35.37′; the crest from February 2020 was 36.67′, the Easter flood of 1979 crested at the record-setting 43.28′. Expect downstream from Rockport to be near or just below the 2020 flood as the river crested near 34′ at Rockport Tuesday and is expect to crest at Monticello Wednesday near 28′. On the Big Black River – the river has peaked at Bovina and will slowly fall through the coming days.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is starting to wake up after a long mid-summer’s slumber. Currently, NHC is keeping an eye on 3 different tropical waves. While most will fade toward obscurity, a few will need to be watched. One in the Main Development Region that could develop north of the Leeward Islands by late week and another coming off of the African coast. The third is in the northern Atlantic and likely to stay away from any land areas. Something to watch – but none look to be a direct issue for the US mainland presently.

