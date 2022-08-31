Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Co-owner of Brandon business pleads guilty to illegally dumping waste into Jackson sewer system

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the co-owner of Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., who serves as vice president of the Brandon fat and oil recycling business, has pled guilty to illegally dumping industrial waste into the Jackson sewer system.

On Wednesday, Robert David Douglas, 60, of Flowood, admitted to authorizing payments in court on behalf of Gold Coast for the transportation and disposal of its industrial waste illegally at a commercial entity in Jackson.

Douglas will be sentenced on November 9, at 2:30 p.m. A federal judge will determine his sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case was investigated by the Environmental Protection Agency, Criminal Investigation Division, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Brandon Police Department, and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, with cooperation from the City of Brandon and the City of Jackson municipal governments.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Gaines Cleveland.

