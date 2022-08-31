Bottled water, wipes, and toothbrushes distributed Wednesday in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson law firm has partnered with Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones to distribute bottled water and supplies to people in Jackson affected by the water crisis.

Morgan & Morgan Law Firm says the distribution event will begin at Noon on Wednesday, August 31.

It will be at Cade Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1000 West Ridgeway Street in Jackson.

Water, waterless toothbrushes, and dry shampoo will be on hand for anyone affected by Jackson’s water crisis.

