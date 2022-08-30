Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Woman who ‘viciously stabbed’ fiancée to death sentenced to 25 years(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The woman who stabbed her fiancée to death in 2018 has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars.

Back in August, Wilson, 27, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Eric Gilmer, 26.

Hinds County District Attorney, Jody E. Owens said this is a day-to-day crime and Wilson will not be eligible for early release.

“Our office will continue to prosecute those who commit heinous and vicious crimes,” Owens said.

In 2018, Jackson police say they responded to NorthPointe Apartments where they discovered the lifeless body of Gilmer.

Police said Wilson had “viciously stabbed” Gilmer in the chest and arm.

At the time of the murder, the couple shared a 9-month-old baby as well as another 5-year-old child.

