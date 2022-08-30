Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Woman accused of stabbing gas station clerk in Ponchatoula located after flipping truck, stabbing self, officials say

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk last Friday (Aug. 26) in Ponchatoula was located after her truck flipped in St. Tammany Parish.

Deputies say Tabitha Mielke, 32, of Lacombe, attacked a Texaco gas station clerk on Highway 22 in Ponchatoula. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday morning (Aug. 30), a patrol sergeant saw Mielke’s dark blue Nissan Frontier Desert Runner truck flipped over in the woods near the intersection of Hwy. 1088 and Hwy. 36.

Tabitha Mielke, 32, is accused of stabbing a gas station clerk and was located after deputies...
Tabitha Mielke, 32, is accused of stabbing a gas station clerk and was located after deputies found her flipped truck in St. Tammany Parish.(STPSO)

The responding sergeant says Mielke was armed with a knife and threatening to kill herself. More deputies were called for backup.

Officials say Mielke stabbed herself several times before deputies were able to subdue and disarm her.

Once she is released from the hospital, Mielke will be booked for the convenience store attack.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Miss. governor hosts emergency briefing regarding failure of state capital’s water system
MEMA, National Guard to distribute water as city’s main water treatment plant fails
Zetaveion Donlarions Porter, 17
Brookhaven teenager charged with murdering relative of Hinds Co. deputy
’It does not cover floods’: Insurance commissioner Chaney unboxes homeowner policies
’It does not cover floods’: Insurance commissioner Chaney unboxes homeowner policies
NWS: Pearl River surpasses flood stage, expected to crest at 36 feet
The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
City of Gluckstadt to hold bottled water drive for Jackson residents
Academy Sports in Flowood, Madison to give out free cases of bottled water to Jackson residents
Mobile Command Center
Governor Tate Reeves, MEMA provide updates on Jackson’s water crisis
Man shot, killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County