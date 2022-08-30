Woman accused of stabbing gas station clerk in Ponchatoula located after flipping truck, stabbing self, officials say

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk last Friday (Aug. 26) in Ponchatoula was located after her truck flipped in St. Tammany Parish.

Deputies say Tabitha Mielke, 32, of Lacombe, attacked a Texaco gas station clerk on Highway 22 in Ponchatoula. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday morning (Aug. 30), a patrol sergeant saw Mielke’s dark blue Nissan Frontier Desert Runner truck flipped over in the woods near the intersection of Hwy. 1088 and Hwy. 36.

Tabitha Mielke, 32, is accused of stabbing a gas station clerk and was located after deputies found her flipped truck in St. Tammany Parish. (STPSO)

The responding sergeant says Mielke was armed with a knife and threatening to kill herself. More deputies were called for backup.

Officials say Mielke stabbed herself several times before deputies were able to subdue and disarm her.

Once she is released from the hospital, Mielke will be booked for the convenience store attack.

