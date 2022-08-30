Things to Know for Tuesday, August 30

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Colleges shift to virtual learning due to ongoing water pressure issues in Jackson

Two universities have shifted to virtual learning due to ongoing water pressure issues in Jackson. Belhaven University says all on-campus classes are canceled for August 30, but online classes will meet as scheduled. The university says the administration will work from home as well. Jackson State University announced it would pivot to virtual learning for the remainder of the week. The university says all non-essential employees will work remotely for the remainder of the week. Additionally, supervisors will contact their employees to continue daily operations. According to JSU, all essential workers are asked to communicate with their supervisor regarding coverage and any questions or concerns.

2. All JPS schools shifting to virtual learning on August 30 due to citywide water shortage

All Jackson Public Schools are shifting to virtual learning on August 30 due to a citywide water shortage. “Families without devices can pick them up tomorrow at each of our schools from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.,” Jackson Public School District said in a press release. The school district also says they will serve breakfast at each school site from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., while lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

3. MEMA, National Guard to distribute water as city’s main water treatment plant fails

The state is stepping in to help as Jackson’s water system is teetering on collapse. Gov. Tate Reeves held an emergency press conference Monday night, hours after Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said production at the city’s main treatment facility had been cut due to complications from Pearl River flooding. Not long after Lumumba made that announcement, reports began pouring in from businesses, residents, and state government officials that they no longer had water service. Reeves said that’s because of a failure at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, the city’s main treatment facility.

4. Driver’s Service Bureau temporarily closing due to water emergency in Jackson

The Driver’s Service Bureau, located at 1900 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue, is temporarily closing due to the water emergency in the city. Authorities say the staff at the Driver’s Service Bureau will relocate to the Pearl Office located at 3851 Highway 468 West. The location will be appointment only. “We appreciate your patience during this crisis in Jackson,” said Deputy Commissioner Keith Davis. “I assure you that our staff is committed to working and providing the customer service you come to expect from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. We apologize for this inconvenience.” According to authorities, an update will be issued at 12 p.m. on August 31.

5. Co-conspirator in Hinds Co. election grant misspending case pleads guilty, DA says

Sudie Jones-Teague, one of several co-conspirators charged in connection with misspending hundreds of thousands of dollars in Hinds County election grant funding first brought to light from a 3 On Your Side investigation, has pleaded guilty to six counts. Monday, District Attorney Jody Owens announced that Jones-Teague had pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud and one count of bribery in connection with the scandal. The county received more than $1.9 million in election grant funds, most of which came through the Mark Zuckerberg-backed Center for Tech and Civic Life.

