Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Siblings, ages 9 and 10, killed when SUV hits them on sidewalk, Utah police say

Police said the two children and the driver of the SUV were all taken to the hospital, where...
Police said the two children and the driver of the SUV were all taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVO, Utah (Gray News) – Two young siblings in Utah were killed when they were hit by a car while walking on the sidewalk Monday morning.

According to the Provo Police Department, a 9-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother were killed, along with the driver of the vehicle.

Police said just after 8 a.m. Monday, a white SUV struck the children as they were walking on the sidewalk. The two children and the driver of the SUV were all taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police identified the driver as 59-year-old Darren Albertson.

The accident also ruptured gas lines in a nearby structure. The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Miss. governor hosts emergency briefing regarding failure of state capital’s water system
MEMA, National Guard to distribute water as city’s main water treatment plant fails
NWS: Pearl River surpasses flood stage, expected to crest at 36 feet
The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall
’It does not cover floods’: Insurance commissioner Chaney unboxes homeowner policies
’It does not cover floods’: Insurance commissioner Chaney unboxes homeowner policies
Zetaveion Donlarions Porter, 17
Brookhaven teenager charged with murdering relative of Hinds Co. deputy

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied south
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne,...
Musk cites whistleblower as more reason to exit Twitter deal
MSDH issues alert ordering Jackson to ‘immediately cooperate’ with response teams over water crisis
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
US to respond to request for special master for Trump docs