Schools impacted by Pearl River flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “Much like 2020, we’ve just got some flooding on our practice fields, and some of our game fields [are] not playable right now,” said Will Crosby, Jackson Prep Athletic Director. “So that’s just what we’re having to work around right now.”

With the Pearl River in Northeast Jackson at its limit with water, Jackson Prep and Jackson Academy’s facilities look like small ponds and lakes.

“We have made some adjustments with parking because some of our students do park at Ryder Park, which is a separate facility that houses some of our athletic facilities,” Jackson Academy Director of Marketing and Communication Pattie Wade said.

At Jackson Prep, students are switching fields for the time being to be able to both play and practice while water still remains.

“We just had to make some adjustments on who’s gonna be on the football field at what time softball gets to play their games on the baseball field and things like that,” Crosby said.

Jackson Academy tried to prepare for the worst-case scenario before the weekend.

“We did prepare students to take their iPads home, should there be a need to do any virtual learning, but we did not need to do that,” said Wade.

However, with no water getting into academic buildings, students remained in person at both locations.

Jackson Academy and Jackson Prep credit their experiences in 2020 for adjusting and quickly planning for the worst. Luckily, that plan wasn’t needed.

“So far, all of our activities are going on as planned, and we’re able to communicate with our parents each day to let them know what is changing,” Wade said. “So that has so far worked out very well.”

“We’re looking at the water and how fast it’s receding. We’re hoping that by Thursday or Friday, late this week, we’ll be able to get back to normal,” said Crosby.

As for how long this water will continue to stay on the fields, only time will tell. However, as the city of Jackson reports that water levels are beginning to drop, many hope things will be back to normal soon.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.