Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Schools impacted by Pearl River flooding

By Holly Emery
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “Much like 2020, we’ve just got some flooding on our practice fields, and some of our game fields [are] not playable right now,” said Will Crosby, Jackson Prep Athletic Director. “So that’s just what we’re having to work around right now.”

With the Pearl River in Northeast Jackson at its limit with water, Jackson Prep and Jackson Academy’s facilities look like small ponds and lakes.

“We have made some adjustments with parking because some of our students do park at Ryder Park, which is a separate facility that houses some of our athletic facilities,” Jackson Academy Director of Marketing and Communication Pattie Wade said.

At Jackson Prep, students are switching fields for the time being to be able to both play and practice while water still remains.

“We just had to make some adjustments on who’s gonna be on the football field at what time softball gets to play their games on the baseball field and things like that,” Crosby said.

Jackson Academy tried to prepare for the worst-case scenario before the weekend.

“We did prepare students to take their iPads home, should there be a need to do any virtual learning, but we did not need to do that,” said Wade.

However, with no water getting into academic buildings, students remained in person at both locations.

Jackson Academy and Jackson Prep credit their experiences in 2020 for adjusting and quickly planning for the worst. Luckily, that plan wasn’t needed.

“So far, all of our activities are going on as planned, and we’re able to communicate with our parents each day to let them know what is changing,” Wade said. “So that has so far worked out very well.”

“We’re looking at the water and how fast it’s receding. We’re hoping that by Thursday or Friday, late this week, we’ll be able to get back to normal,” said Crosby.

As for how long this water will continue to stay on the fields, only time will tell. However, as the city of Jackson reports that water levels are beginning to drop, many hope things will be back to normal soon.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Reservoir inflows crest; Pearl River Valley Water Supply District to hold discharge
From left to right: 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill
Two people arrested after undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi
NWS: Pearl River surpasses flood stage, expected to crest at 36 feet
The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall
’It does not cover floods’: Insurance commissioner Chaney unboxes homeowner policies
’It does not cover floods’: Insurance commissioner Chaney unboxes homeowner policies

Latest News

Renewed push for One Lake project in wake of latest Pearl River flooding
Ross Barnett Reservoir plays part in limiting flood damage
Northeast Jackson residents breathe sigh of relief as flood waters recede
Miss. governor hosts emergency briefing regarding failure of state capital’s water system
MEMA, National Guard to distribute water as city’s main water treatment plant fails