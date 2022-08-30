Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Ross Barnett Reservoir plays part in limiting flood damage

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the Pearl River causes significant flooding once again, the Ross Barnett Reservoir stands out as one way to alleviate future damage, even though that’s not why it was built.

The Ross Barnett Reservoir has withstood two major flooding events over the past three years in Mississippi, and now, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District is making sure it does everything it can to make sure the reservoir runs smoothly while also limiting damage from homes downstream.

John Sigman with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District gave insight as to how he and his team prepare for inclement weather like last week.

“The Weather Service gives us the warnings of rainfall events coming. This one, they had a couple [of] days notice, and that was it,” said Sigman. “And you never know how much rain you’re gonna get until it actually occurs.”

Even though the amount of rainfall was unpredictable, Sigman and other officials retained as much water as possible from the Pearl River.

“Primarily, we gotta manage floods going through the reservoir and make sure that we don’t damage the reservoir and make sure we don’t damage people downstream, and that’s what we did this time,” Sigman said.

Over the coming days, the Barnett Reservoir will continue to release more water in moderation so that the level inside can return to normal.

The level in the Pearl River is expected to continue to drop as well, but it’s hard to imagine what it would look like without the reservoir to hold back even more flood water.

