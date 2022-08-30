Ridgeland mayor responds to questions over water system that is ‘isolated’ from Jackson’s water

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee issued a statement in response to questions the city has been receiving regarding its water system.

McGee did not specify the calls into his office, but his statement clarified the difference between Jackson and Ridgeland’s water systems.

“The Ridgeland drinking water supply system is isolated from the Jackson water system. The source for Ridgeland’s drinking water is from eight groundwater supply wells, not from the Reservoir,” the statement read. “There are a few customers on West County Line Road that get water service from the City of Jackson; no other Ridgeland water customers are affected. The City of Ridgeland routinely monitors its water system in accordance with the MS Health Department regulations and maintains top-quality water service and pressure.”

Jackson’s embattled water and sewer system is again under a national spotlight after Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency of the water system ordering the state’s Emergency Management Agency to step in and improve conditions at the water plant.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.