Northeast Jackson residents breathe sigh of relief as flood waters recede

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With flood waters receding, northeast Jackson residents are rejoicing after remembering the flood of 2020. Some ventured into the neighborhood Monday to see the damage. Vassandra Turner returned to the flood-prone area Monday to see what happened over the weekend.

“It’s a blessing to not have water in our house now,” said the 51-year-old homeowner.

Her River Road north home took on six inches of water in 2020. She said it only reached her driveway this time.

“I knew that God was gonna hold this water back because our God is awesome,” said Turner. “So I really and truly wasn’t really worried. I was fearful of the unknown, but I wasn’t worried.”

Foxboro Drive and Deer Trail were filled with several inches of water around noon. Some homes were surrounded. Other residents also returned to the neighborhood to find out how their homes fared. Some said they incurred unexpected expenses when the river went over its banks.

Jaden Rush has lived at the end of Deer Trail for about a year. He began moving Friday, renting a UHaul, a storage unit for his furniture, and a hotel room.

He said water was at the door of his home Saturday morning. The contractor is relieved the water is going down but frustrated by the move and expense.

“I spent like a thousand dollars on Friday just between getting help, paying people to help move, and then just getting everything out and had to get a room. Yeah, I’m out about $1,500 to $2,000,” said Rush.

Turner wants the city and state to come up with a permanent solution.

“It’s too much if it’s flooding like this every two years. When do we expect another flood,” added Turner? “I feel like it’s time to go.”

By four p.m. Monday, water that covered the streets had dissipated. Power was restored to the area.

