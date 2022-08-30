Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Man shot, killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County

(MGN)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County on Saturday night.

Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins says the 28-year-old victim was found shot in the torso around 11:20 p.m.

According to Simpson County Coroner Terry Tutor, the victim is undergoing an autopsy.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.

