Man shot, killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County on Saturday night.

Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins says the 28-year-old victim was found shot in the torso around 11:20 p.m.

According to Simpson County Coroner Terry Tutor, the victim is undergoing an autopsy.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.

