Jackson mayor responds after governor requests federally declared disaster in his city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is set to respond Tuesday afternoon as his city faces a water crisis, which has garnered the attention of both the national media and the President of the United States alike.

A state of emergency was declared by Gov. Tate Reeves for the Capital City Monday evening due to a failure at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, the city’s main treatment facility.

Much of the city has been affected, with citizens on the city’s surface water system having little to no water pressure. And those that do are cautioned not to drink it.

“The water is not safe to drink,” stated State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney, “and I would even say it’s not safe to brush your teeth with.”

Several UMMC facilities have also felt the effects of the latest water emergency, with one off-campus location no longer having air conditioning. However, a water tanker was set to arrive Tuesday morning to feed that system, and it should be operational by early afternoon.

UMMC, the state’s largest hospital, also declared a Fire Watch for UMMC Jackson-based facilities, including the main campus and Lakeland Medical Building, because fire suppression systems are fed by the city water system.

In light of these developments, Reeves said Tuesday that his administration is sending a request for a federally-declared disaster to support both state and city emergencies.

In a tweet, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the president stands ready to assist.

