Greenville’s mayor offers housing, food for JSU’s football team due to Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Greenville’s mayor offered housing and food for Jackson State University’s football team in Greenville due to Jackson’s water crisis.

“When our neighbor is in need, we are in need and should lend a helping hand. I have reached out and spoken to business leaders and other community stakeholders in Greenville to offer food and housing assistance to the JSU football team,” said Mayor Errick D. Simmons.

JSU’s head football coach Deion Sanders expressed his frustration following a state of emergency declaration for the City of Jackson’s water system.

“We don’t have air condition, can’t use toilets, we have no water. Therefore, we don’t have ice, which pretty much places a burden on the program. Right now, we are operating in crisis mode,” Sanders said.

Recognizing the severity of the situation, Mayor Simmons invited Coach Prime, the JSU coaching staff, and football team to Greenville where he says the city will provide lodging and food.

“We’ve reached out to hotels and business leaders who are willing to provide the lodging, the financial support for food and the practice fields for JSU,” Mayor Simmons said.

Mayor Simmons is a graduate of the 2000 class at JSU. His son, Errick Simmons, is a current student at Jackson State and plays football for the program.

The mayor says that the Bible commands us to love thy neighbor as thyself.

