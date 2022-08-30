Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Governor Tate Reeves, MEMA provide updates on Jackson’s water crisis

Mobile Command Center
Mobile Command Center(Governor Tate Reeves)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency are providing updates on Jackson’s water crisis.

On Monday night, Gov. Reeves held an emergency press briefing urging Jackson residents not to drink the tap water from their homes following the city’s main water treatment plant failing.

The governor described the severity of the situation, saying that “in too many cases, it is raw water from the reservoir being pushed through the pipes.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Miss. governor hosts emergency briefing regarding failure of state capital’s water system
MEMA, National Guard to distribute water as city’s main water treatment plant fails
Zetaveion Donlarions Porter, 17
Brookhaven teenager charged with murdering relative of Hinds Co. deputy
’It does not cover floods’: Insurance commissioner Chaney unboxes homeowner policies
’It does not cover floods’: Insurance commissioner Chaney unboxes homeowner policies
NWS: Pearl River surpasses flood stage, expected to crest at 36 feet
The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Man shot, killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County
Greenville’s mayor offers housing, food for JSU’s football team due to Jackson’s water crisis
Woman who ‘viciously stabbed’ fiancée to death sentenced to 25 years
Woman who ‘viciously stabbed’ fiancée to death sentenced to 25 years