Governor Tate Reeves, MEMA provide updates on Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency are providing updates on Jackson’s water crisis.

On Monday night, Gov. Reeves held an emergency press briefing urging Jackson residents not to drink the tap water from their homes following the city’s main water treatment plant failing.

The governor described the severity of the situation, saying that “in too many cases, it is raw water from the reservoir being pushed through the pipes.”

