Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, partner announce birth of child

Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa announced the birth of their first child.
Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa announced the birth of their first child.(CNN, POOL)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has a new member in the huddle.

His partner, Nessa, announced on Instagram that she had the couple’s first child a few weeks ago.

The post included a picture of Nessa, Kaepernick and their child, whose gender was not revealed.

Kaepernick hasn’t taken the field since his last game with the San Francisco 49ers during the 2016 season.

He first garnered controversy in 2016 when he started to kneel during the pre-game national anthem.

The following year he filed a grievance against the NFL saying they were preventing him from playing.

He later settled the complaint.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Miss. governor hosts emergency briefing regarding failure of state capital’s water system
MEMA, National Guard to distribute water as city’s main water treatment plant fails
NWS: Pearl River surpasses flood stage, expected to crest at 36 feet
The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall
’It does not cover floods’: Insurance commissioner Chaney unboxes homeowner policies
’It does not cover floods’: Insurance commissioner Chaney unboxes homeowner policies
Zetaveion Donlarions Porter, 17
Brookhaven teenager charged with murdering relative of Hinds Co. deputy

Latest News

Duane Hansen made a trip down the Missouri River to celebrate his 60th birthday.
Man paddles down river in hollowed-out pumpkin
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of...
Meghan speaks about her efforts ‘forgiving’ royal family
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: approaching front kicks up storm chance Tuesday
FILE: A protest in front of the U.S. Supreme Court is shown in this file photo. U.N. human...
UN experts warn of impact of abortion bans on US minorities