First Alert Forecast:

By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday and Thursday, we begin to see our rain chances exit as our next Cold Front starts to push through the area bringing us much drier air. Highs range in the low 90s to upper 80s. Lows will fall to the low 70s to upper 60s. Overall, we are looking at about a 20 to 30% chance of showers.

Friday, Highs return to the upper 80s with lows falling to the upper 60s. Rain chances hold low with Lows falling into the low 70s upper 60s.

This Weekend, rain chances begin to redevelop across the South and central Ms. Highs returning to the mid and upper 80s. Lows will fall to the low 70s. We hold a 50% chance of showers and storms over the weekend.

Monday Highs continue in the mid-80s with some rain chances continuing across the area.  The tropics are heating up, but only in the Atlantic and that’s where the activity is expected to remain over the coming 3 to 5 days.

