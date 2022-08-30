First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms possible across the area today! Front pushes through Wednesday bringing much drier area. Greater rain chances return this weekend.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday.

Conditions have been quiet. But we are warming up quickly. Highs are expected to reach into the low 90s with showers and continuing through the area. We are looking at a 50% chance of showers and storms to develop across the area. We are still keeping a close eye to the Pearl River as it continues to subside. Areas that are experiencing flooding are seeing areas return to normal slowly. So, it’s going to take some time.

Our next front begins to push through the area as we go from Wednesday into Thursday. Much drier air will move South lowering our rain chances.

Wednesday and Thursday, we begin to see our rain chances exit as our next Cold Front begins to push through the area bringing us much drier air. Highs ranging in the low 90s to upper 80s. Lows will fall to the low 70s to upper 60s. Overall, we are looking at about a 20 to 30% chance of showers.

Friday, Highs return to the upper 80s with lows falling to the upper 60s. Rain chances hold low with Lows falling into the low 70s upper 60s.

This Weekend, rain chances begin to redevelop across the South and central Ms. Highs returning to the mid and upper 80s. Lows will fall to the low 70s. We hold a 50% chance of showers and storms over the weekend.

Monday Highs continue in the mid-80s with some rain chances continuing across the area.

