First Alert Forecast: approaching front kicks up storm chance Tuesday

TUESDAY: More typical summer heat with a few more opportunities for showers and storms by the afternoon and evening hours as a front begins to slip southward through mid-week. Ahead of the risk for rain and storms developing, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A few of the storms could be heavy as the front slips southward, though most will fade by early evening.

WEDNESDAY: With our front sweeping southward, we’ll see a slow and gradual reduction in humidity through the day – but, not before kicking off a few isolated storms along its trek through central and southwest Mississippi. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Skies will clear overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: In the wake of a mid-week front, slightly drier air will filter into the region, helping to cap off rain chances through late week. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 still are in play through Thursday and Friday as the front sweeps south toward the coast. Lows will run in the 60s and 70s. Moisture will quickly return by the Labor Day weekend, fueling higher storm chances that could lead to localized flooding concerns with highs in the middle 80s.

RIVER FLOODING: As of Tuesday morning, the Pearl River continues to rise below Jackson. Currently, the forecast at Jackson is for a continued fall at he gauge today and continue falling through the late week. The official crest of this event was 35.37′; the crest from February 2020 was 36.67′, the Easter flood of 1979 crested at the record-setting 43.28′. Expect downstream from Jackson to be near or just below the 2020 flood as the river will near a peak today at Rockport near 34′ and at Monticello Wednesday near 28′. On the Big Black River – from below Bentonia to Bovina, expect continued rises. At Bovina, expect a continued rise to 37.1′ by Tuesday.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is starting to wake up after a long mid-summer’s slumber. Currently, NHC is keeping an eye on 2 different tropical waves. While most will fade toward obscurity, a few will need to be watched. One in the Main Development Region that could develop north of the Leeward Islands by late week and another coming off of the African coast. Something to watch – but none look to be a direct issue for the US mainland presently.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.