Deion Sanders, JSU football ‘operating in crisis mode’ ahead of season opener

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson’s water system is in a state of emergency, inundated with boil water notices and water pressure issues stemming from complications at the O.B Curtis Water Plant - the city’s main treatment center.

And just days before departing for their season opener, JSU Football is now in crisis mode.

“We don’t have air condition, can’t use toilets, we have no water. Therefore, we don’t have ice, which pretty much places a burden on the program. Right now, we are operating in crisis mode,” JSU’s head coach Deion Sanders stated on his Instagram and to Thee Pregame Show.

With preparation being extremely key in football, Coach Sanders says he is doing everything he can to ensure the well-being of his players and program.

“Right now, we are trying to get these kids off campus,” stated Coach Sanders. “The ones that live on campus and in the city of Jackson [will] get into a hotel and accommodate them[selves], so they can shower properly and take care of their needs.”

“[We need to] make sure all of our kids are fed, and all of our kids have the necessities of life for the next several days until the crisis resides.”

Along with the water crisis, Coach Sanders is also finding a solution in regard to practicing while staying positive through the situation.

“We’re gonna find somewhere to practice, find somewhere that can accommodate everything that we need and desire to be who we desire to be - and that’s dominate. The devil is a lie, you ain’t getting us today.”

The JSU Tigers will face the Florida A&M Rattlers in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, September 4.

Kick-off is set for 2 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ESPN2.

