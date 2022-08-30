Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Deion Sanders, JSU football ‘operating in crisis mode’ ahead of season opener

Deion Sanders, JSU football ‘operating in crisis mode’ ahead of season opener
Deion Sanders, JSU football ‘operating in crisis mode’ ahead of season opener(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson’s water system is in a state of emergency, inundated with boil water notices and water pressure issues stemming from complications at the O.B Curtis Water Plant - the city’s main treatment center.

And just days before departing for their season opener, JSU Football is now in crisis mode.

“We don’t have air condition, can’t use toilets, we have no water. Therefore, we don’t have ice, which pretty much places a burden on the program. Right now, we are operating in crisis mode,” JSU’s head coach Deion Sanders stated on his Instagram and to Thee Pregame Show.

With preparation being extremely key in football, Coach Sanders says he is doing everything he can to ensure the well-being of his players and program.

“Right now, we are trying to get these kids off campus,” stated Coach Sanders. “The ones that live on campus and in the city of Jackson [will] get into a hotel and accommodate them[selves], so they can shower properly and take care of their needs.”

“[We need to] make sure all of our kids are fed, and all of our kids have the necessities of life for the next several days until the crisis resides.”

Along with the water crisis, Coach Sanders is also finding a solution in regard to practicing while staying positive through the situation.

“We’re gonna find somewhere to practice, find somewhere that can accommodate everything that we need and desire to be who we desire to be - and that’s dominate. The devil is a lie, you ain’t getting us today.”

The JSU Tigers will face the Florida A&M Rattlers in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, September 4.

Kick-off is set for 2 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ESPN2.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Miss. governor hosts emergency briefing regarding failure of state capital’s water system
MEMA, National Guard to distribute water as city’s main water treatment plant fails
Zetaveion Donlarions Porter, 17
Brookhaven teenager charged with murdering relative of Hinds Co. deputy
NWS: Pearl River surpasses flood stage, expected to crest at 36 feet
The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall
’It does not cover floods’: Insurance commissioner Chaney unboxes homeowner policies
’It does not cover floods’: Insurance commissioner Chaney unboxes homeowner policies

Latest News

9 Rebels selected to Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List
9 Rebels selected to Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List
4 Tigers, 3 Bulldogs named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List
4 Tigers, 3 Bulldogs named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List
Officers responded to the 300 block of Benachi Avenue around 9 p.m. Monday.
Officer-involved shooting reported in Biloxi
Former NFL head coach joins Deion Sanders’ staff at JSU
Former NFL head coach joins Deion Sanders’ staff at JSU